Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 17,984 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $75.93 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.