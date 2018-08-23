TOKYO (TOKC) Market Cap Achieves $103,297.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. TOKYO has a total market cap of $103,297.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKYO alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003902 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028568 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00231585 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011050 BTC.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 287,622,167 coins and its circulating supply is 178,425,440 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN . TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.