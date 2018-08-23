Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,360,000 after acquiring an additional 928,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,287,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $36,100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,579,000 after acquiring an additional 328,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $146,273.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $521,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

