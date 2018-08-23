THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001’s (THR) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of THR stock opened at GBX 2.08 ($0.03) on Thursday. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Get THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 alerts:

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.