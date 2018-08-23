THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001’s (THR) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of THR stock opened at GBX 2.08 ($0.03) on Thursday. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile
