Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,601,787 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,601,787 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.13% of AES worth $100,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AES by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,141,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in AES by 259.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 568,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 409,823 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in AES by 70.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,909,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

