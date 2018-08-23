Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in BHP Billiton plc (BBL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,452 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.16% of BHP Billiton worth $74,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Billiton in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in BHP Billiton by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BBL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,150. BHP Billiton plc has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13.
BHP Billiton Company Profile
BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.