Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson makes up about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.42% of Willis Towers Watson worth $83,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 146.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth $7,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

WLTW stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 6,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,280. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $142.67 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

