Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.43% of Alleghany worth $122,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 790,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,664,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,507,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 48.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Y traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $640.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,305. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $521.07 and a 12 month high of $646.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 314.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

