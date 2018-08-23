The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTI. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $302.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a $291.92 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.30.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

Shares of ULTI opened at $294.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Ultimate Software Group has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,600,363.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the second quarter worth $205,000.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.