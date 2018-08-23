The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Trimmed by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 578,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after buying an additional 481,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.