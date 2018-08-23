Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $179.00 by Morningstar

Morningstar set a $179.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a not rated rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.54.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $321.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $389.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Tesla by 48.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.