Terrance P. Withrow Purchases 5,339 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Terrance P. Withrow acquired 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $109,075.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,119.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823. The company has a market capitalization of $168.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of -0.08. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 281,449 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

