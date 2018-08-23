Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.88% of Teradyne worth $65,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of TER opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.52 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

