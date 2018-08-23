Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,348. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,464,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,369,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 4,336,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 727,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 614,701 shares in the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

