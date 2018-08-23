Tenaris (TS) Shares Gap Up to $33.25

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $33.25. Tenaris shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 2993439 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Tenaris had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Tenaris by 145.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 116,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 275,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

