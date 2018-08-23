Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $235.81

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $235.81 and last traded at $235.76, with a volume of 1464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $732.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 6,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,393,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo Pichelli sold 15,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.24, for a total value of $3,468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,228 shares in the company, valued at $22,483,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,897 shares of company stock worth $24,570,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 158.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 223,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $681,738,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 116.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 150,663 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

