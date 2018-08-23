Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,702 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,702 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director John C. G. Oleary bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Citigroup downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. DNB Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.