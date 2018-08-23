Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,802 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 73.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,656,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,544,000 after acquiring an additional 183,728 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $100,067,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.7% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,285,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 443,601 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

A stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

