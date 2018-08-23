TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GTT Communications by 153.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE GTT opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.99. GTT Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,218,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,314,970.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 426,915 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,399,842.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 626,761 shares of company stock worth $21,636,131 and have sold 31,417 shares worth $1,480,341. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

