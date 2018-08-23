TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation lowered its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $156,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 36.7% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $568,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $33.86 on Thursday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 66.44% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

