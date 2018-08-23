Target (TGT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. Target also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.
TGT stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Target from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.11.
In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.
