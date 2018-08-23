Target (TGT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. Target also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

TGT stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Target from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.11.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.