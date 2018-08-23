Talanx (TLX) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €37.00 ($42.05) price target by analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.03 ($43.21).

TLX stock opened at €32.36 ($36.77) on Thursday. Talanx has a 52 week low of €30.66 ($34.84) and a 52 week high of €37.32 ($42.41).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

