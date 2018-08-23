Tahoe Resources (THO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 393970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO)

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.