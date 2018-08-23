Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.58

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 180389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAHO. TheStreet lowered Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Tahoe Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts expect that Tahoe Resources Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,559,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after buying an additional 254,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 350.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources in the first quarter worth about $20,889,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO)

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

