Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tahoe Resources’ earnings. Tahoe Resources also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tahoe Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tahoe Resources.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $127.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Tahoe Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tahoe Resources by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Tahoe Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,559,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 254,310 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tahoe Resources in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Tahoe Resources by 350.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tahoe Resources in the first quarter valued at about $20,889,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tahoe Resources stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Tahoe Resources has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.