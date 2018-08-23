Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tableau Software Inc Class A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software company an impact score of 44.8334072448548 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of DATA stock opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DATA shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $317,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,931,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $41,831.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,629.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,796 shares of company stock worth $104,889,234 over the last 90 days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

