Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 58,595 Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 36,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $62,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. MED downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ciena from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

