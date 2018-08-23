Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $1.87 Million in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Stock

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $170,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,485.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Zagg Inc has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. Zagg had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 30.17%. research analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

