Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Unit Co. (UNT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Unit were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unit by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unit by 284.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Unit in the second quarter worth $237,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Unit by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unit by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Unit alerts:

Shares of Unit stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.87. Unit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.88 million. Unit had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Unit in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.