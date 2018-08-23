Synergy Trading Down 1.4% Today (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded flat against the dollar. Synergy has a market capitalization of $304,630.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.02155611 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009735 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000579 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004300 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003303 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,917,662 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

