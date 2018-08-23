Symantec (SYMC) Upgraded by UBS Group to Positive

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Symantec to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Symantec has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,628,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,978,000 after purchasing an additional 145,704 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,567,000 after buying an additional 2,962,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Symantec by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,185,000 after buying an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Symantec by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,116,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 2,268,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,536,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,688,000 after buying an additional 1,578,770 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

