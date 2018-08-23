Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.88% of Franco Nevada worth $119,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 128.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2,358.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $67.53 on Thursday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of -0.17.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

