Superior Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $162.00 (SUP)

Superior Coin (CURRENCY:SUP) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Superior Coin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Superior Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $162.00 worth of Superior Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Superior Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Superior Coin alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008393 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Superior Coin Profile

Superior Coin (CRYPTO:SUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2015. Superior Coin’s total supply is 385,720,236 coins. Superior Coin’s official Twitter account is @superiorcoins . The official website for Superior Coin is superior-coin.com

Superior Coin Coin Trading

Superior Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Superior Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Superior Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Superior Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Superior Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Superior Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.