Superdry (SDRY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,920 at Berenberg Bank

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,260 ($28.89) to GBX 1,920 ($24.54) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Superdry to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.28) to GBX 1,610 ($20.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,900 ($24.29) to GBX 1,400 ($17.90) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 2,170 ($27.74) to GBX 2,090 ($26.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.20).

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.08) on Wednesday. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438 ($18.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,102 ($26.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Superdry’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Euan Sutherland sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($14.39), for a total value of £39,184.80 ($50,089.22). Also, insider Penny Hughes purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,212 ($15.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.60 ($19,056.12). Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,254 shares of company stock worth $1,520,100.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.