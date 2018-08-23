Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 24th.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

Get Sunlands Online Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STG opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlands Online Education Group in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.