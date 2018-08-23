Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 24th.
Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:STG opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.08.
Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile
Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.
Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.