SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.7405983816022 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SNDE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

