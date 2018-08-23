Sun Life Financial INC Has $54.69 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3,074.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 7.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned approximately 5.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $54,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF opened at $33.59 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.