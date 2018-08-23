Strs Ohio Sells 12,700 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simmons First National by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Simmons First National by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,928 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $88,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

