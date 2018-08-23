Strs Ohio Has $4.45 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,983 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grisanti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $9,833,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5,776.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 833,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

