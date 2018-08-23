Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $30,154,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,429,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after acquiring an additional 542,327 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after acquiring an additional 487,690 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $14,981,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,729.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 324,509 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $47,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at $69,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $124,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. William Blair raised Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

