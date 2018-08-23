Stratasys (SSYS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $26.07. 30,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 766,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.23, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

