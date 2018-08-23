Stoneridge (SRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.
Shares of SRI traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 709,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 481,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 73.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 772,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 325,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.
