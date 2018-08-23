Stoneridge (SRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of SRI traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 709,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 481,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 73.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 772,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 325,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

