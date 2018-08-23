Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 732% compared to the average daily volume of 2,864 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $721,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $4,999,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $6,008,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 78,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

