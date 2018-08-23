Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on AFLAC (AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 18,342 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 908% compared to the average volume of 1,819 put options.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

