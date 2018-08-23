STMicroelectronics (STM) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. STMicroelectronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 46.9762338777193 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.