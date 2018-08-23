Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $5.49 Million in Raymond James (RJF)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

NYSE RJF opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.