Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 56,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,392 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 432,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 12.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after acquiring an additional 131,552 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 131.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,411 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 245,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

NYSE:FL opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.