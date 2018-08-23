Steven Madden (SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.90

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 3635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $54.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $603,920 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 131.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,201,000 after acquiring an additional 459,305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 35.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after acquiring an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 113.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $12,013,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

