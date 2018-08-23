Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Steven Madden stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,201,000 after purchasing an additional 459,305 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,013,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,832.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $603,920. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

