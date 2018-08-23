Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.39% and a return on equity of 8.16%. analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,010. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

